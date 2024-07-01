French Directors Questioned by Police After Rape, Assault Accusations by Actress Judith Godrèche

The #MeToo activist says Benoît Jacquot and Jacques Doillon separately assaulted her when she was still a minor

Judith Godrèche at 2024 Cannes Film Festival
Judith Godrèche speaks with TheWrap's Sharon Waxman at 2024 Cannes Film Festival (Credit: Marc Picalausa)

French directors Benoît Jacquot and Jacques Doillon were questioned by police over accusations of sexual abuse by actress Judith Godrèche, according to multiple European media outlets, including the BBC.

Earlier this year, Godrèche accused Jacquot of rape and Doillon of sexual assault; both incidents were alleged to have happened when she was still a minor. The men were questioned Monday morning at the Regional Directorate of the Judicial Police (DRPJ) in Paris, AFP reported.

The filmmakers have denied the assaults, alleged to have happened more than 30 years ago. Charges have yet to be filed.

Godrèche, 51, filed a complaint in January against Jacquot, now 77, accusing him of raping her when she was 14 and creating a “hold” over her during a relationship that carried on for years. She accused Doillon of assault on the set of one of his films.

Godrèche rose to prominence in France via two Jacquot films, “The Beggars” (1987) and “The Disenchanted” (1990). She also starred in Jacques Doillon’s 1989 film, “The 15 Year Old Girl.”

Judith Godrèche at 2024 Cannes Film Festival
