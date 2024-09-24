Alex Jones’ InfoWars to Be Auctioned Off to Pay $1.5 Billion Defamation Damages

InfoWars is about to get a new owner. A Texas judge on Tuesday approved the liquidation of Alex Jones’ assets — including Free Speech Systems, the parent company of InfoWars — in order for Jones to pay the $1.5 billion defamation settlement he owes to the parents of children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting.

“FSS will now be sold at auction, meaning Alex Jones will no longer own or control the company he built,” Chris Mattei, the attorney representing the victims’ families, said in a statement. “This brings the families closer to their goal of holding him accountable for the harm he has caused.”

Christopher R. Murray, the Chapter 7 trustee of Jones’ estate, had his plan approved on Tuesday in Houston Bankruptcy Court to use a sales broker to start selling off the company’s assets. Among the items listed for sale are domain names, production equipment and the InfoWars online vitamin store, per the AP. Open auctions have been approved for Nov. 10 and Dec. 13, if needed.

Anything sold as a result will go towards the families that Jones owes. In July, a judge ruled Jones’ 2022 bankruptcy filing wouldn’t get him out of paying the massive settlement.

Jones had said on his show that the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting, in which 20 children were murdered, was “staged” by the government in order to grab guns.

“It’s as phony as a $3 bill,” Jones said about the shooting. He also called the parents “crisis actors” who were faking their grief.

He was later sued for defamation by a number of Sandy Hook families.

In a court deposition, Jones said he “wasn’t trying to cause pain and suffering” to the families with his comments. He also said the parents and the kids were now “being used to destroy the First Amendment.”