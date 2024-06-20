Alfonso Cuaron to Executive Produce Yeon Sang-ho Netflix Thriller ‘Revelations’

“Train to Busan” director Yeon Sang-ho has signed with Netflix to direct an adaptation of his webcomic “Revelations,” with Alfonso Cuaron serving as consultant and executive producer, TheWrap has learned.

“Revelations” marks the fourth Netflix project for Yeon following the sci-fi film “Jung_E” and the acclaimed series “Hellbound” and “Parasyte: The Grey,” the former of which is getting a second season.

Written by Yeon’s longtime webcomic collaborator Choi Gyu-seok, “Revelations” follows Ryu Jun-yeol and Shin Hyun-been as a pastor named Min-chan and a detective named Yeon-hee. Min-chan is a pastor who receives a divine revelation that a man named Yang-rae who has visited his parish is the man who abducted his son and sets on a quest for vengeance. Yeon-hee is a detective on Yang-rae’s trail, who begins to suspect Min-chan’s motives while being haunted by visions of her sister, who died due to a heinous crime.

Wow Point, which produced “Parasyte: The Grey” with Yeon, will produce “Revelation.” The project joins a loaded slate of Korean films and TV shows Netflix has lined up, including the drama “Uprising,” co-written and produced by Park Chan-wook, and the heavily anticipated second season of “Squid Game.”

