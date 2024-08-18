‘Alien: Romulus’ Carves Out $41.5 Million Box Office Opening

Disney releases have accounted for an impressive 42% of the summer box office

Disney/20th Century’s “Alien: Romulus” is keeping the August box office strong with a $41.5 million opening weekend from 3,885 theaters, topping the $36.1 million opening of its 2017 Fox-distributed predecessor, “Alien: Covenant.”

That film, directed by series creator Ridley Scott, received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics and longtime fans, but Fede Álvarez’s latest installment has earned a strong reception with a B+ on CinemaScore to go with Rotten Tomatoes scores of 81% from critics and 87% audience.

“Alien: Romulus” is also seeing strong performance overseas with $66.7 million grossed internationally, led by a stronger-than-expected $25.7 million from China with No. 1 openings in Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and Korea.

