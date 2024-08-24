‘Alien: Romulus’ Director Says ‘The Last of Us’ Inspired Pregnancy Storyline

Director Fede Álvarez was inspired playing “The Last of Us Part II” while working on “Alien: Romulus.” The storyline of the Dina character, voiced by Shannon Woodward in the game, being pregnant inspired him to make Isabela Merced’s character pregnant in the film. In an uncanny bit of prescience, now Merced is playing the video game character in Season 2 of the HBO television show.

“Fun fact: I was playing #TheLastOfUs2 while writing #AlienRomulus. The story of a pregnant Dina made me think of having the character of Kay be pregnant too,” Álvarez tweeted Friday. “Then I cast Isabella Merced to play Kay…. A year later she gets cast to play Dina on the HBO show…. True story.”

Season 2 of the show debuts next year, so it may make some think back to “Alien: Romulus,” not just the hit game. But audiences already have a sneak peek at some of what Merced may bring to the role on-screen.

“Alien: Romulus” enjoyed a $41. 5 million opening weekend across 3,885 theaters in the United States and brought in $66.7 million internationally. The movie stars Merced, Cailee Spaeny and David Jonsson as a trio of young adults who are hoping to escape their backwater planet, no matter what it takes. The movie is set between the first “Alien” (which took place in 2122) and “Aliens” (set in 2183), managing to connect to each movie in the “Alien” franchise.

Álvarez previously said that he brought up the idea of making an “Alien” movie following the release of 2016’s “Don’t Breathe.” He had a meeting with Ridley Scott’s production company. “At that point, I had made two movies and both had worked really well. And someone said, ‘You get to that point, you can really do whatever you want. If you could do anything, what would you do?’”

He continued, “Well, I would do ‘Alien.’ It’s been the one I have always wanted to do. No questions asked.”

He received a call from Steve Asbell, president of production at 20th Century, in 2019 and was asked to offer his “Alien” pitch. “I told him what I had in mind. And he asked me if I want to write and direct it. And I was like, ‘Yeah, f–k yeah.’ And here we are,” Álvarez explained.