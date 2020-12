An “Alien” TV series from “Fargo” creator Noah Hawley is in the works at FX, John Landgraf announced Thursday.

The series will be the first “Alien” property to be set on earth. Ridley Scott, who directed the original “Alien,” is in talks to executive produce.

The series will blend elements of Scott’s original 1979 film and James Cameron’s more action-heavy follow, “Aliens” in 1986.

More to come…