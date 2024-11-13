Whoopi Goldberg Launches New TV Network Dedicated Entirely to Women’s Sports

To celebrate Whoopi Goldberg’s birthday on “The View” on Wednesday, she came with gifts for the audience and a major announcement — the ABC host officially launched a new TV network devoted entirely to women’s sports.

“Next is something that has been 16 years in the making, that I am proud to announce. We are launching today a women’s sports channel called AWSN. It’s the All Women’s Sports Network,” she revealed. “It will be the home for live women’s sports and we have everything, from soccer, basketball, tennis, volleyball, judo, cricket and more.”

“The channel will also promote women’s health and wellness with the help of our partner CommonSpirit Health, who really looks after women in particular,” Whoopi added.

According to the moderator, the channel will be available globally and is already available in the U.S. now through VIZIO WatchFree+.

Whoopi first revealed the news on “The Tonight Show” last week, telling host Jimmy Fallon that she’s long been “pissed off” by girls being dismissed as athletes essentially since childhood.

“So, for years, I’ve been talking to people and saying, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if we could go around the world, start getting young athletes in high school so that we can grow with them and grow up with them?” she shared.