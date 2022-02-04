allison gollust cnn

CNN

Can Allison Gollust Survive at CNN After Jeff Zucker’s Ouster?

by | February 4, 2022 @ 2:48 PM

”I can’t imagine it is tenable,“ one former CNN senior executive says of the chief marketing officer’s prospects

When Jeff Zucker abruptly resigned as CNN president on Wednesday over his ongoing personal relationship with the network’s chief marketing officer, Allison Gollust, the company made a point of emphasizing that Gollust herself would remain on the job.

Indeed, John Stankey, CEO of CNN parent company AT&T, on Friday sidestepped a question from CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Gollust’s future. “Allison, her circumstances are different, and I don’t want to get involved in discussing her situation,” he said.

Become a member to read more.

Lindsey Ellefson

Media reporter • lindsey.ellefson@thewrap.com • Twitter: @ellefs0n

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Why Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg Are Boxed In | Analysis

NHL Nets Double-Digit Ratings Gains in First Year of ESPN-Turner Rights Deal

AT&T, Discovery CEOs Praise Jeff Zucker Despite ‘Unfortunate’ Ouster From CNN (Videos)
Winter Olympics

Beijing Olympics Will Bring Ratings Gold – but Viewership Will Be Ice Cold Compared to Past Games | Chart
SiriusXM's Coverage Of The Republican National Convention Goes Gavel-to-Gavel On Wednesday, July 20

Jake Tapper Challenges Jason Kilar on Jeff Zucker Firing: Is ‘the Bad Guy Winning?’
Zucker CNN texts

Jeff Zucker’s Complicated CNN Legacy: Leaked Insider Texts Say He ‘Destroyed’ the Network
Celebrity Big Brother

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Premiere Can’t Push CBS Past NBC’s ‘Chicago’ Reruns in Total Viewers
Katie Couric, Jeff Zucker (Getty Images)

Katie Couric Says Jeff Zucker and Allison Gollust’s Colleagues ‘Turned a Blind Eye to Inappropriate Behavior’
Jeff Zucker (Getty Images)

Jeff Zucker’s Offer to Delay His CNN Exit Was Rejected by WarnerMedia Bosses
Daily Show Jeff Zucker Andrew Cuomo

After Jeff Zucker, Trevor Noah Jokes That Andrew Cuomo Is ‘Ronan Farrow but by Accident’ (Video)
jeff zucker cnn

Jeff Zucker’s CNN Legacy: A 29% Drop in the Key Demo Audience During His 9 Years in Charge