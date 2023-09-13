Since “Mamma Mia!” and “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” Amanda Seyfried has gone from the lighthearted musical world to more serious roles like Elizabeth Holmes in “The Dropout” and Rya Goodwin in “The Crowded Room.” But she wouldn’t be opposed to a third installment in the Greek Isles.

In Vogue’s oral history of the original film, Seyfried said she would do “Mamma Mia 3” for free if she could.

“Nobody is saying no, but nobody is saying yes either. The powers that be probably can’t afford us to be honest. I hate to say it, because would I do ‘Mamma Mia 3’ for free — of course I would — but that’s not the business we’re in. What’s fair is fair, and I feel like a third film is gonna come down to something stupid like whether or not Universal wants to pay the money.”

Universal Pictures chief content officer Donna Langley clarified that Universal “would love to make a third movie.”

Creator Judy Craymer told Vogue that a third film “would be in the can already” if it were up to her, and many of Seyfried’s costars seem to be behind the idea.

“I’d be there like a shot for all of the reasons I’ve given about the joys of making the first two films,” Colin Firth said. “There just has to be a good enough idea to reunite us. It doesn’t have to be a good idea in any lofty sense, but it just has to be a good enough script to give us another go.”

Pierce Brosnan would also do it in a heartbeat.

“Judy knows where to find me if they wanna have a third go around,” Brosnan said. “I think everybody would feel the same way if she said, “I have a story, I have the script.” We’d all do it in a heartbeat.”

Even Meryl Streep, who currently stars in the third season of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” would schedule knee scope surgery to be able to take part in the third film, even though her character Donna died.

“If there’s an idea that excites me, I’m totally there. I told Judy if she could figure out a way to reincarnate Donna, I’m into that,” Streep said. “Or it could be like in one of those soap operas where Donna comes back and reveals it was really her twin sister that died.”

Seyfried summed up the feeling succinctly:

“I dare you to show me one person who doesn’t want a third ‘Mamma Mia!’” she said.