Amazon has landed “The Terminal List,” which will star and be executive produced by Chris Pratt and Antoine Fuqua.

The series is being developed by MRC Television. Fuqua will direct the pilot as well as executive produce.

It is based on the Jack Carr novel of the same name. Pratt will star as Reece, whose entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. As he returns home with conflicting memories of the event and questions about culpability, new evidence comes to light as Reece discovers dark forces working against him.

David DiGilio will write the script and executive produce alongside Pratt and Fuqua. The drama will be produced by both MRC TV and Civic Center Media, the two companies behind HBO’s “The Outsider.”

“The Terminal List” marks Pratt’s first regular TV gig since “Parks & Recreation” ended its seven-year run in 2015. Pratt also starred on “Everwood,” which ran for four seasons on The WB from 2002-2006. Pratt reprised his “Parks” role of Andy Dwyer for the NBC comedy’s reunion special last week.

Since “Parks” ended, Pratt has moved full-time into movies, starring as Peter Quill/Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he’s appeared in four films that include top-lining two “Guardians of Galaxy” movies. He is also known for his role as Owen Grady in the “Jurassic World” films. Pratt starred in Fuqua’s remake of “The Magnificent Seven” in 2016.

He most recently starred in Pixar’s “Onward.”

