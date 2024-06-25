“America’s Got Talent” judges were wowed by father-son rap duo Flewnt and Inkabee, whose compelling performance even got Sofía Vergara dancing.

In an exclusive video of Tuesday’s episode shared with TheWrap, Flewnt and his 11-year-old son, Inkabee, took the stage of the NBC competition show, disproving their critics who say Inkabee, who wrote his first rap at age seven, isn’t old enough to perform.

“Inkabee, they sayin’ an 11-year-old shouldn’t be doing what you doing,” Flewnt rapped to his son, urging him to “show them, my boy.”

As Inkabee took over stage, host Terry Crews exclaimed with excitement while judge Simon Cowell sat back in shock. By the time the duo hit their stride, Vergara had her hands in the air, dancing to the beat.

Flewnt joined Inkabee in the rap, calling him a “weapon of mass destruction.” As they drilled in their last lyric, “We got good,” which even scored a standing ovation from Cowell.

An Australian native, Flewnt weaves activism into his raps and helped usher Inkabee into the rap world with his December 2022 debut track “Beat the Odds,” which was co-written and recorded by the duo. Inkabee has been nominated for two West Australian Music awards.

The duo made their mark on Season 19 of “America’s Got Talent,” which returned May 28 on NBC with a new set of aspiring performers competing for the $1 million prize.

Live shows at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium won’t kick off until Aug. 13 from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT, with subsequent results shows being broadcast Wednesday nights from 8-9 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes of “America’s Got Talent” are immediately followed by new episodes of “Password,” which debut Tuesdays from 10-11 p.m. ET/PT.

You can watch the full exclusive clip of Flewnt and Inkabee’s “AGT” performance in TheWrap video above.