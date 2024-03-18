‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 19 Sets May Premiere Date

“America’s Got Talent” Season 19 has set its summer premiere date.

The newest season of the beloved competition show is slated to premiere Tuesday, May 28, from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, with live shows at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium kicking off Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT. Subsequent results shows will broadcast Wednesday nights from 8-9 p.m. ET/PT.

Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofía Vergara are set to return as judges, with Cowell also serving as an executive producer for the show. Terry Crews will also reprise his hosting duties as performers compete to take home the $1 million prize.

The 19th installment of “America’s Got Talent” will debut this summer alongside the 2024 Olympic Games, which will take place July 26-Aug.11 in Paris, as well as new seasons of “American Ninja Warrior,” “Password,” “The Wall” and “Weakest Link.”

“Weakest Link” will start off NBC’s summer unscripted slate as it premieres new episodes beginning Tuesday, April 2, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The Jane Lynch-hosted show will then move to its regular Monday slot on May 20, with new episodes dropping Mondays at 10-11 p.m. ET/PT.

"Password," which is set to air Tuesdays from 10-11 p.m. ET/PT.

Keke Palmer will return to host hour-long episodes of “Password,” which will see Jimmy Fallon go head-to-head against celebrity guests, including “AGT” star Mandel, Lauren Graham, Wiz Khalifa, Johnny Knoxville, Joel McHale, Meghan Trainor, Lindsey Vonn and Roy Wood Jr.

Next up in NBC’s summer line up is “American Ninja Warrior” Season 16, which will launch Monday, June 3, from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT. Hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila and co-host Zuri Hall will return to guide elite athletes through the obstacle courses — including the four stages in Las Vegas — for the $1 million prize.

“The Wall,” which is hosted by Chris Hardwick and sees contestants compete with more than $12 million on the line, will return on Monday, July 1, from 10-11 p.m. ET/PT.