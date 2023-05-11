The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics will be covered across all of NBCUniversal’s platforms, including NBC and Peacock, the broadcast company announced Thursday.

The games of the XXXIII Olympiad, which are set to begin July 26, 2024, will be covered for at least nine hours a day—more than any previous Olympics, NBC says. Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, will serve as a hub for live coverage as well as curated video clips, virtual channels and exclusive original programming.

“With Paris six hours ahead of the United States’ eastern time zone, the daytime takeover will feature that day’s most popular events live on NBC in the morning and afternoon,” NBCUniversal said in a statement. “Paris 2024 will have more programming hours on the NBC broadcast network than any previous Olympics.”

Peacock will stream every single event of the games, including all 329 medal events. During U.S. primetime, NBC will air a three-hour highlight show that will bring viewers “unprecedented behind-the-scenes access, new technology, and the world’s greatest athletes competing in and around the most iconic locations in Paris,” according to the release.

Additionally, NBCUniversal’s Spanish-language channel Telemundo will provide Spanish-language coverage of the games, with “special focus” being spent on Team USA’s men’s and women’s soccer teams.

In a fun twist, some of the games will take place at iconic Paris landmarks: Beach volleyball at the Eiffel Tower, equestrian at the Palace of Versailles, and urban sports at Place de la Concorde. However, the surfing competition will take place nearly 10,000 miles from Paris in Tahiti, a part of French Polynesia.

Coverage of the games will last 17 days, concluding August 11, 2024.

“The Paris Olympics are going to be the most binge-worthy event of 2024,” says Pete Bevacqua, chairman of NBC Sports. “Viewers will devour every moment of the Games for 17 straight nights on NBC in primetime where the stories of the day will be retold with special dramatic flair in front of the gathered American audience.”

NBCUniversal, which has owned the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Summer Games since 1988 and the Winter Games since 2002, will continue to broadcast the games through 2032. Following Paris, the games will take place in Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032). The host city for the 2030 Winter Games has not yet been determined.