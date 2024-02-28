NBC has revealed a series order for “The Hunting Party,” a crime procedural from writer-producer JJ Bailey.

As part of Bailey’s overall deal with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, the high-concept drama series will follow a small team of investigators assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous killers in the country on the heels of their escape from a top-secret prison that is not supposed to exist.

Bailey wrote the pilot. He and Jake Coburn will serve as writers and co-showrunners on the series. Bailey signed an exclusive overall deal with Universal Television in August 2022, per Deadline, to develop and produce projects across all of the studio’s platforms. “The Hunting Party” was the first project set under the deal.

Coburn, who has a first-look deal with Universal Television, will executive produce alongside Bailey. The pair also has “The Endgame” in the works for NBC.

Two of Bailey’s other projects created for Universal Television that went to pilot at NBC include “Getaway” with Moira Kirland and “Echo” with Davis Entertainment.

Earlier this month, NBC ordered a pilot for new drama series “Grosse Pointe Garden Society” from executive producers Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs. The announcement came mid-February on Valentine’s Day in conjunction with Bans and Krebs’ overall deals at Universal Television.

NBC also gave a pilot order to “Suits: L.A.,” a spin-off of the flagship USA series created by Aaron Korsh. The new installment will hail from Korsh with Victoria Mahoney as director and executive producer. The Los Angeles-set legal drama will follow an entirely new cast of characters, with production of the pilot set to begin in late March in Vancouver.