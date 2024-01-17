CBS Orders Reality Competition Series ‘The Summit’

CBS has ordered reality competition “The Summit” to series.

Based on the Australian hit show, the competition challenges 16 contestants to scale the New Zealand Alps for a chance to earn $1 million.

New Zealand actor Manu Bennett will host the epic quest.

“‘The Summit’ encompasses everything our viewers love in a reality show — everyday people overcoming and conquering their fears, a fierce game of strategy and an intense physical and emotional competition,” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said. “Set against a breathtaking mountain backdrop, this is a high-stakes, adrenaline-filled game with thrilling twists and turns that make for riveting and inspiring television.”

The 16 contestants, random strangers, will attempt to climb the peak of a distant mountain within the New Zealand Alps. Their backpacks will contain an equal share of $1 million, and the group faces the challenge of summiting the towering mountain in just 14 days in order to win the cash they carry.

“We are so excited to embark on this exhilarating adventure with our partners at CBS on a proven format that has captivated audiences internationally,” Sharon Levy, CEO of Endemol Shine North America, said. “We can’t wait for viewers to come along on this epic quest with an incredible group of contestants as they learn how far they’re willing to go and what they’re willing to do to reach ‘The Summit.’”

“The Summit” is produced by Endemol Shine North America. Kevin Lee, Tina Nicotera and Endemol Shine North America’s Sharon Levy and DJ Nurre are executive producers. The series is based on a format by Endemol Shine Australia and Nine.

“I’m an avid mountain climber, but the reason I’m passionate about this series has little to do with climbing,” Lee said. “It’s the human drama and emotion that arise when ordinary people are pushed to their limits by intense game play that makes this series so compelling.”

Additional details including cast and the airdate will be announced in the future. Bennett is represented by Gersh.