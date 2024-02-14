NBC Orders Pilot for ‘Grosse Pointe Garden Society’ From Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs

The drama series will follow four members of a suburban garden club who gets caught up in murder

NBC logo
and

NBC has ordered a pilot for a new drama series from “Good Girls” executive producers Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs.

The upcoming drama series, titled “Grosse Pointe Garden Society,” centers on “four members of a suburban garden club, all from different walks of life, get caught up in murder and mischief as they struggle to make their conventional lives bloom,” according to the official logline.

Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs serve as writers and executive producers for the pilot, with Casey Kyber also executive producing. The pilot is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Minnesota Logging Company.

The pilot comes out of Bans and Krebs’ overall deals at Universal Television.

Bans and Krebs previously worked together on “Good Girls.” Bans is also known for her work as a writer on “Desperate Housewives” and a producer on “Grey’s Anatomy.” As for Krebs, he was a producer for “No Tomorrow,” “Red Band Society” and “The Family.”

NBC has ordered two other pilots during this television season, one starring Reba McEntire and the other starring Stephen Amell in the “Suits: LA” spin-off. The McEntire project reunites the country music legend with EPs Mindy Schultheis, Michael Hanel and Kevin Abbott, who worked with McEntire on “Reba” and will serve as executive producers for this pilot. Abbott also created McEntire-led “Malibu Country” and was a former writer for “Roseanne.” Julie Abbott also executive produces the upcoming series.

As for the “Suits” spin-off, “Suits: LA” will follow Amell’s Ted Black, a former New York federal prosecutor who teams up with his old friend, Stuart Lane, to start a Los Angeles law firm specializing in criminal and entertainment law. “Suits” and “Pearson” creator and executive producer Aaron Korsh will serve as the showrunner for the series.

