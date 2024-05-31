‘America’s Got Talent’ Pays Homage to Simon Cowell With Drone Show Set to Dua Lipa’s ‘Cold Heart’ | Exclusive Video

The upcoming episode of the NBC show also features a surprise twist

“America’s Got Talent” is back with a bang for its 19th season.

In an exclusive video of Tuesday’s episode shared with TheWrap, drone light show company Sky Elements gave a special wink at the reality competition series’ most notorious judge, Simon Cowell, as it lit up the sky above the “AGT” stage.

Judges Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara sat back in their seats to see a drone-crafted astronaut dance above. Then, set to Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart,” the astronaut was revealed to be none other than Cowell, waving to the audience miles below.

“Simon, it’s you!” Klum exclaimed in the clip, with shared enthusiasm from Mandel and Vergara. Cowell marveled at his face in the sky, letting out a breathless, “Wow.”

America's Got Talent
The episode, which premieres June 4, also features a surprise twist that will change the “America’s Got Talent” game.

Season 19 of the beloved competition show returned May 28 on NBC. Live shows at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium won’t kick off until Aug. 13 from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT, with subsequent results shows being broadcast Wednesday nights from 8-9 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes of “America’s Got Talent” are immediately followed by new episodes of “Password,” which debut Tuesdays from 10-11 p.m. ET/PT.

Terry Crews also returned as host for Season 19 to help scout out a new set of aspiring performers hoping to compete for the $1 million prize.

You can watch the full exclusive clip of the “AGT” drone show in TheWrap video above.

“America’s Got Talent” airs Tuesdays from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

