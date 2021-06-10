Amy Schumer Reacts to Viral Trucker Lookalike: ‘What’s Going on at the Truck Stop?’

Amy Schumer has a doppelgänger in Tennessee with an interesting taste in tattoos.

The stand-up comedian began trending Thursday on Twitter after a viral tweet from the account @thisisnotjuice. No, Juice wasn’t live-tweeting reruns of “Inside Amy Schumer.” They’d shared a Facebook post from the Celina 52 Truck Stop congratulating a local big-rig driver, Amelia, on redeeming a brand new Monster Energy mini-fridge with loyalty points from the establishment.

How does this relate to the “Trainwreck” star, you ask? Twitter users immediately noticed that the tatted trucker bore a striking resemblance to Schumer, who later joined in on the fun, tweeting, “Wait, what’s going on at a truck stop? -me,” with a single-tear emoji.

Wait, what’s going on at a truck stop? -me😢 — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) June 10, 2021

However, other users returned focus to why @thisisnotjuice reposted the photo to begin with, with a hilarious clarification from the truck stop. The Facebook page, presumably run by “Danny,” wrote, “Amelia wanted us to point out that her teardrop tattoo is not because she murdered someone. She accidentally killed a pedestrian once after falling asleep at the wheel and got a tattoo to honor their memory.”

The photo of proud Amelia with her mini-fridge proved to be a treasure trove of “WTF.”

Eagle-eyed user @SproBeforeBros kindly outlined (and ranked) the other head-scratching elements.

hilarious aspects of this tweet ranked

6. Busch beer cooler that is designed to be operated in a truck

5. "valued at $500 due to Monster Energy branding"

4. her t-shirt

3. "cranking the hog points"

2. did not commit homicide, only manslaughter clarification

1. stop pooping sign — Orinoco Spro (@SproBeforeBros) June 10, 2021

Check out some of the funniest reactions to Amelia and her famous twin here.

Aside from the resemblance to Amy Schumer, I feel like Amelia's got a lot going on with her. https://t.co/yfwiy3yr8m — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) June 10, 2021

Wait. That's NOT Amy Schumer? Are we all sure? Maybe she's doing some Kaufman performance art.



I have questions. https://t.co/E2wrqdOpBY — Hilluminati (@bryanedwardhill) June 10, 2021

Tag yourself, I'm "valued at over $500 due to the Monster energy branding." https://t.co/pkw2gZeMUf — austin walker (@austin_walker) June 10, 2021

Amy Schumer is trending because of a truck stop pic and NO ONE IS TALKING ABOUT THIS??? pic.twitter.com/db9N92o9eE — Norb Aikin (@AikinNorb) June 10, 2021