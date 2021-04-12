Michael Cera Cast Opposite Amy Schumer in Hulu Series ‘Life & Beth’

Michael Cera (“Arrested Development,” “Superbad,” “Juno”) has been cast opposite Amy Schumer in the upcoming Hulu series “Life & Beth.” The show formerly known as “Love, Beth” has a 10-episode order with the streaming service.

In addition to starring on the series, Schumer is its writer, director and an executive producer. “Life & Beth” comes about as part of Schumer’s first-look deal at Hulu.

Schumer’s first-look deal was announced back in July 2019. The former “Love, Beth” was supposed to premiere by late 2020, but, you know, COVID.

Cera will play the role of John, a farmer and chef who is described as being always honest and to the point.

Meanwhile, Beth’s (Schumer) life looks pretty great on paper. Impressive to everyone she grew up with, she makes a good living as a wine distributor. She lives in Manhattan and is in a long term relationship with an attractive, successful guy. But when a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past, her life changes forever. Through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become.

In addition to Schumer, Kevin Kane, Daniel Powell and Ryan McFaul will executive produce “Life & Beth,” which hails from Endeavor Content.