Paramount+ is bringing back Comedy Central series “Inside Amy Schumer” and “Reno 911!” as specials, as well as “Workaholics” in movie form.

Additionally, Mike Judge’s reboot of “Beavis and Butt-Head” will kick off with a movie, and “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah will helm a weekly talk show for the forthcoming streaming service.

The announcements were made during ViacomCBS’ streaming presentation on Wednesday, which served as a preview for the March 4 launch of Paramount+, a rebranded expansion of CBS All Access.

Schumer will return for five “Inside Amy Schumer” specials based on the Comedy Central series that ran for four seasons from 2013 and 2016. “Reno 911!,” which was already revived on the now-defunct Quibi, will return with a “super-sized event” titled “Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon.” MTV Entertainment Studios will produce.

The “Workaholics” movie will see stars Blake Anderson, Adam Devine, Anders Holm and Kyle Newacheck reprise their roles. The series ran on Comedy Central for seven seasons from 2011 to 2017.

The “Untitled Beavis and Butt-Head Movie” on Paramount+ will serve as the kick-off for the forthcoming Comedy Central series, which ordered the Mike Judge-led reboot for two seasons last year. This will be the second “Beavis and Butt-Head” film and the first since the 1996 movie “Beavis and Butt-Head Do America.”

Noah’s weekly show, under the working title “The Weekly Show With Trevor Noah,” will see him produce and star in an initial six-episode series looking at stories across the societal landscape. He’ll also talk with the people behind the headlines: people you know; people you don’t know; and people you didn’t even know you didn’t know.