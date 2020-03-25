A new “Angry Birds” animated series is flying to Netflix.
The cartoon-bird franchise, which began as a smartphone app game in 2009 and quickly grew to massive popularity, has set a new animated series called “Angry Birds: Summer Madness” at the streaming service.
The 40-episode kids’ show comes from Netflix and CAKE in partnership with Rovio Entertainment, who developed the original game.
Coming in 2021, each episode will be 11 minutes long, and will follow the humor and tone cultivated in the world of the “Angry Birds Movie” franchise.
In the meantime, three seasons of the Finnish “Angry Birds” cartoon series from creators Mikael Hed, Lauri Konttori, and Mikko Pöllä are currently streaming on the service.
Here is Netflix’s the official logline for “Angry Birds: Summer Madness.”
“‘Angry Birds: Summer Madness’ sees much-loved birds Red, Bomb and Chuck, as well as a cast of brand new feathered friends, as tween birds at summer camp under the questionable guidance of their counselor Mighty Eagle. Explosive antics, improbable pranks and crazy summertime adventures see the birds pushing boundaries and breaking all the rules while fending off the brash and obnoxious Pigs on the other side of the lake, who seem hell-bent on causing as much mayhem as possible!”
This is the latest collaboration between long-time partners CAKE and Rovio, which includes international distribution rights to Rovio’s library of non-speaking shorts.
“Angry Birds are about to smash the small screen and we are thrilled to be making the journey with Netflix as our global partner,” said Ed Galton, CCO and managing director of CAKE.
“Angry Birds animated content plays a key role in our long-term franchise strategy. After more than a decade in hit games, blockbuster movies and licensed products, this is the Angry Birds’ first foray into a long-form series. We’re delighted to continue our partnership with CAKE and can’t wait to unveil the world of Angry Birds: Summer Madness to viewers on Netflix,” said Rovio CMO Ville Heijari.
“Angry Birds have been a true phenomenon for kids around the world and we’re excited to bring them home to the nest at Netflix where they will be angrier and bird-ier than ever,” said Curtis Lelash, director of original animated series at Netflix.
11 Board Games You Can Play Online While Stuck at Home (Photos)
Tired of the constant binge-watching and desperate to make at least some kind of human connection while stuck under quarantine due to the coronavirus? Fortunately, many of your favorite strategy tabletop games are available online, so you can play with friends while still practicing proper social distancing. Here are some favorites you can play online to help pass the time.
Monopoly
There have been any number of mobile versions of Monopoly over the years, and you can find it on the app store, for your desktop or even on your gaming console. The additional perk is the option to do a pass and play game locally if the whole family happens to be in the same room.
The Game of Life
The digital version of The Game of Life (Mrs. Maisel version pictured) adds in a fast mode to play a shortened game as well as minigames that make it more of a "Mario Party" experience. Clacking colorful wheel that doesn't spin properly not included.
Settlers of Catan
Another staple if you're an avid board gamer, there naturally is an official Settlers of Catan app that even includes downloads for the game's many expansions, like Seafarers, Traders and Barbarians or Cities and Knights.
Carcassonne
A beloved staple for gamers, the digital version of Carcassonne is one of the better-reviewed boardgame experiences in the app store, and it provides a lot of variety, including easy modes for kids, downloadable expansion packs or a variety of AI playing types should you decide to play solo.
Dominion
The deck-building game Dominion doesn't have an app but a website at Dominion.Games that manages to take a complicated card game and move it to the web. The web browser version spells out just how many actions and buys a player has each turn, you can right-click on any card to see its abilities, and it even itemizes every card played in a long thread. The base set of cards is available for free, but you can also purchase additional expansions, and you can then customize your settings so that the game filters cards you prefer or don't like.
Exploding Kittens
The card game that started as the most-funded game in Kickstarter history is also an app that shares the card game's goofy animation style and makes things just as simple to learn.
Pandemic
Pandemic may be as informative as it is timely, a game that requires you to work together with your partners in order to stop the spread of a virus that threatens the entire planet. Part of the challenge of the board game is planning your strategy several moves in advance, and without the aid of being able to talk things out in person, the game allows you to backtrack some of your moves so long as you haven't already drawn cards.
7 Wonders
7 Wonders is the ideal game for accountants. The tabletop game requires a lot of patient, studious behavior as you determine what cards are playable and which will help you long term. For new players, it can be hard to learn and take an eternity. But the app highlights exactly what you can and can't afford, eliminates the clutter of tiles and cards and makes games breeze by in minutes.
Splendor
Splendor is a simple enough game with a lovely visual style, and the app captures its simplicity and beauty perfectly. Up to four players claim colored gems that allow you to purchase cards and earn victory points. And via the app, which has timed moves to keep play moving relatively quickly, you can see what cards you're able to purchase immediately or even on your next turn depending on your choices.
Terraforming Mars
Though Terraforming Mars is on the expensive side in the app store (currently listed at $8.99 on Apple), it greatly simplifies a game that has an enormous number of tiles, pieces and components to keep track of and does so with a neat visual style. Developer Asmodee has constantly improved the game to make it clear when your resources are destroyed, gained or stolen and grays out options that are unavailable to you during gameplay.
Ticket to Ride
In Ticket to Ride, you collect colored cards in a race to build trains on designated routes across the country in the U.S. in 1917. The app works beautifully, allowing you to zoom in and visualize with lighted dots what train routes you need to connect. And it also allows you to pay to download the game's many alternate maps from countries around the globe.
Tired of the constant binge-watching and desperate to make at least some kind of human connection while stuck under quarantine due to the coronavirus? Fortunately, many of your favorite strategy tabletop games are available online, so you can play with friends while still practicing proper social distancing. Here are some favorites you can play online to help pass the time.