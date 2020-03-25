A new “Angry Birds” animated series is flying to Netflix.

The cartoon-bird franchise, which began as a smartphone app game in 2009 and quickly grew to massive popularity, has set a new animated series called “Angry Birds: Summer Madness” at the streaming service.

The 40-episode kids’ show comes from Netflix and CAKE in partnership with Rovio Entertainment, who developed the original game.

Coming in 2021, each episode will be 11 minutes long, and will follow the humor and tone cultivated in the world of the “Angry Birds Movie” franchise.

In the meantime, three seasons of the Finnish “Angry Birds” cartoon series from creators Mikael Hed, Lauri Konttori, and Mikko Pöllä are currently streaming on the service.

Here is Netflix’s the official logline for “Angry Birds: Summer Madness.”

“‘Angry Birds: Summer Madness’ sees much-loved birds Red, Bomb and Chuck, as well as a cast of brand new feathered friends, as tween birds at summer camp under the questionable guidance of their counselor Mighty Eagle. Explosive antics, improbable pranks and crazy summertime adventures see the birds pushing boundaries and breaking all the rules while fending off the brash and obnoxious Pigs on the other side of the lake, who seem hell-bent on causing as much mayhem as possible!”

This is the latest collaboration between long-time partners CAKE and Rovio, which includes international distribution rights to Rovio’s library of non-speaking shorts.

“Angry Birds are about to smash the small screen and we are thrilled to be making the journey with Netflix as our global partner,” said Ed Galton, CCO and managing director of CAKE.

“Angry Birds animated content plays a key role in our long-term franchise strategy. After more than a decade in hit games, blockbuster movies and licensed products, this is the Angry Birds’ first foray into a long-form series. We’re delighted to continue our partnership with CAKE and can’t wait to unveil the world of Angry Birds: Summer Madness to viewers on Netflix,” said Rovio CMO Ville Heijari.

“Angry Birds have been a true phenomenon for kids around the world and we’re excited to bring them home to the nest at Netflix where they will be angrier and bird-ier than ever,” said Curtis Lelash, director of original animated series at Netflix.