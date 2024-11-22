Stephen Colbert Eats His Feelings During Monologue, Chugs Milk Straight From the Gallon and Slams a Cookie | Video

As Thanksgiving fast approaches, Stephen Colbert had a reminder for viewers: “There’s gonna be a lot of feelings around the table, and it is our job to eat them all.” So, to finish out his monologue, he got a headstart.

Granted, he first said a quick thank you to “Turkey Jesus” for Matt Gaetz dropping out of consideration to be Donald Trump’s next attorney general — “Gobble bless you,” he joked Thursday night — and ran down the findings of federal investigators regarding Gaetz’s sexual misconduct allegations.

But as the monologue came to an end, Colbert noted that, with everything going on in politics and the rest of the world, “we’re gonna all need to cram in all the comfort food we can this holiday season.” So, he was happy to report a “scientific breakthrough” in the world of desserts.

The host explained that, earlier on Thursday, one of his writers brought in cookies that their daughter made, combining chocolate chip cookie dough with sugar cookie dough to make a two-layer baked good.

“And I think there’s so much division in this country right now, this gives me hope,” Colbert said. “If this cookie can bring chocolate chip together with sugar, maybe one day we can also add a snickerdoodle down here. And then I would also eat that. Let’s go in.”

From there, he took a bite of the cookie and grabbed a half gallon of milk from someone off-screen. And yes, he chugged a good portion of that, before going back in on the cookie.

As the laughter and applause died down, Colbert merely looked at the audience and informed them that he was going to take the time to eat the whole cookie before continuing.

You can watch the moment in the video above.