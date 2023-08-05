Angus Cloud’s Mother Says the ‘Euphoria’ Star Did Not Die by Suicide

The mother of “Euphoria” star Angus Cloud took to her personal Facebook page on Saturday to share insight into what the young star’s final days were like, combatting rumors that Cloud died by suicide. After describing Cloud’s last day as a “joyful one,” Lisa wrote, “He did not intend to end his life. When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning.”

Cloud, who played Fezco on the popular HBO series, died on July 31. An official cause of death has not yet been determined.

Authorities received a 911 call at 11:30 AM that day in response to what was described as a medical emergency. Cloud was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lisa also explained that the intent of her Facebook post was to put an end to online speculation about the nature of her son’s death. She began, “Friends, I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time. I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one.”

Lisa continued, “He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved. He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially. He did not intend to end his life. When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning. I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art projects, fell asleep and didn’t wake up.”

The actor’s mother went on to add that it’s entirely possible her son died from an overdose, but not an intentional one. She wrote, “We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world. His struggles were real. He gave and received so much love and support to and from his tribe. His work in euphoria became a lightning rod for his generation and opened up a conversation about compassion, loyalty, acceptance and love.”

Lisa concluded with a call to action for her son’s fans and anyone reading her words. As she put it, “His head injury 10 years ago miraculously didn’t result in death as it almost always does. He was given 10 bonus years and filled them with creativity and love. Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case. To honor his memory, please make random acts of kindness part of your daily life.

Bless your hearts.”

Cloud’s death was met with surprise and devastation by his castmates. Zendaya wrote on Instagram, “Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it) I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…“they could light up any room they entered” but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.”

In the network’s official statement, HBO praised Cloud’s work on “Europhia.” The network shared, “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”