Singer Billie Eilish paid tribute to the late “Euphoria” star Angus Cloud in a Lollapalooza music festival set, performing “Never Felt So Alone.”

The track, by Labrinth with uncredited vocals by Eilish, was previously featured during Season 2 of the intense HBO teen drama series and released as a single.

“RIP to Angus Cloud, everybody,” Eilish said as the song ended.

Eilish was headlining the opening night Thursday at the long-running, influential Chicago festival.

Cloud, who was open about his mental health struggles and was said to have also battled drug addiction, died Monday at 25. His cause of death has not been released. It came just a week after attending the burial of his father, who his family described in a statement as his best friend.

The song’s chorus repeats “And I never felt so alone, felt so alone” several times, while the verses include lyrics exploring a close relationship and the thought of what life would be like without it.

The character Cloud played on “Euphoria,” Fezco, was a big-hearted drug dealer who refused to keep selling drugs to Zendaya’s lead character Rue during the show’s first season.

Cloud also recently appeared in feature film “The Line,” which premiered at Tribeca in June but has yet to be released more broadly.

You can watch the official music video for “Never Felt So Alone” below:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 988 is a free, 24/7 confidential service that can provide people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, or those around them, with support, information and local resources.