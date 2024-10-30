Animation Guild Extends Contract Expiration to December as Talks Continue

The Animation Guild (IATSE Local 839), completed another round of talks with Hollywood studios this week on a new contract and will return to the negotiating table on Nov. 18.

“The 2024 Animation Guild Negotiations Committee has worked diligently over the past two days to focus the studios on engaging with us on our highest member-identified proposals,” says Business Representative and Lead Negotiator Steve Kaplan. “Based on our recent discussions, we are hopeful that the studios are willing to provide us with the movement necessary to reach an agreement, and we look forward to meeting with them again in November.”

In addition, TAG and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers agreed to extend the expiration date of the existing bargaining agreement to December 2.

The guild is seeking staffing minimums to counter the ongoing outsourcing of animation jobs outside of the U.S., wage and health plan contribution increases, updated compensation structures for streaming shows and movies, and multiple improvements in craft-specific working conditions.

But like other guilds, artificial intelligence is the top priority, as members are looking for protections against generative AI technology that threatens to displace animators throughout the production process.

In the meantime, the Animation Guild is expected to continue its “March on the Boss” rallies, having kicked off the series of labor actions last week with a march to the Netflix headquarters in Hollywood to deliver a petition signed by animators on various shows hosted by the streaming service demanding a fair deal.

“Delivering this petition is flexing our power as a union. Workers, who have given a lot to this industry, are partners with the studios, but have not been treated as such,” said negotiation committee member and production coordinator Elianne Melendez, who personally delivered the petition on Thursday. “This is showing the AMPTP that we won’t be the so-called nice union any longer.”