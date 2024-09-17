Anna Kendrick Senses Serial Killer Vibes in Netflix’s ‘Woman of the Hour’ Teaser

You never know who you might meet on “The Dating Game” — he could be a serial killer. And unfortunately, that is the case for Anna Kendrick in “Woman of the Hour.”

Of course, Cheryl Bradshaw (Kendrick) can definitely sense the creepiness of that man even before she “meets” him on the show. It appears the two meet on a date beforehand, as she explains to him in the footage that she’s auditioning in a week.

You can watch the first teaser for the film below.

As he asks for another round, she very clearly shakes her head no at the waitress. As the date ends, Cheryl attempts to get away but the man — Rodney Alcala — is persistent in keeping her around.

Following its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last year, the film will hit Netflix on October 18. According to the streamer’s official synopsis, the movie tells “the stranger-than-fiction story of an aspiring actress in 1970s Los Angeles and a serial killer in the midst of a years-long murder spree, whose lives intersect when they’re cast on an episode of ‘The Dating Game.’”

Indeed, it’s based on a true story, as Rodney Alcala was a real serial killer. After his appearance on the show, he became known as “The Dating Game killer.”

In addition to Kendrick, the film stars Daniel Zovatto, Tony Hale, Nicolette Robinson, Pete Holmes, Autumn Best, Kathryn Gallagher, Kelley Jakle (marking a “Pitch Perfect” reunion).

“Woman of the Hour” premieres on Netflix on October 18.