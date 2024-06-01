Actor Anson Mount shot down rumors that the “Inhumans” cast from the 2017 TV series will be featured in 2027’s “Avengers: Secret Wars.” In response to a claim from a wildly unofficial “Marvel Updates” social media account, Mount wrote, “This is so interesting. Please tell us more about this contract I apparently signed in my sleep. I’m so curious to hear all the juicy details from a feed that is clearly not a click-farm.”

Marvel Updates originally tweeted, “The Inhumans from the Inhumans series will return in ‘AVENGERS: SECRET WARS’.”

The first and only season of “Inhumans” debuted on ABC on Sept. 29, 2017. Mount starred as Black Bolt alongside Serinda Swan (Medusa), Eme Ikwuador (Gorgon), Iwan Rheon (Maximus), Isabelle Cornish (Crystal) and Ellen Woglom.

Despite an ambitious rollout that included debuting the first two episodes of the series in IMAX theaters, the show didn’t last long. Audiences and critics panned everything from the dialogue and lousy special effects to the main character’s development.

The idea of a revival of at least some of the characters isn’t a total longshot — Mount returned as Black Bolt in 2022’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” bringing together Marvel characters from different universes. Mount later explained that shooting the scene was a bit unusual, because most of the actors weren’t even present together.

“That was a very interesting shoot because my role came up in the reshoots. As you can imagine, several of the actors were quite busy. Patrick [Stewart] was not there. Chiwetel [Ejiofor] was not there. [John] Krasinski’s contract wasn’t even done. He wasn’t there,” Mount told Esquire. “We had actors playing those roles, knowing that they were going to either be substituting their shots or transplanting faces. I’ve never done anything quite like that, and I was in disbelief of how well it cut together.”

“Avengers: Secret Wars” is set to be released on May 7, 2027. The original comic series by the same name was run by Marvel from 1984 to 1985.

In the original version of the story, a cosmic entity called the Beyonder becomes fascinated by the presence of superheroes on Earth and kidnaps Marvel’s A-list defenders, teleporting them to an artificially constructed planet called “the Battleworld,” where he orders them to fight to the death.

The simple premise heralded huge changes for the then-Marvel status quo. Most famously, the Battleworld is where Spider-Man picked up his black suit — which turned out to be the Venom symbiote, creating one of his greatest opponents. But the series also resulted in She-Hulk replacing The Thing as a member of the Fantastic Four, some interpersonal drama among the X-Men and The Hulk sustaining injuries that restored his uncontrollable rage-version.

The title was used for a later version of the story by acclaimed Marvel writer Jonathan Hickman, which led to a soft reboot of the Marvel Comics universe, brought the Miles Morales Spider-Man into its mainline 616 comic world and created a new status quo for Doctor Doom and the Fantastic Four, among other shifts. Fans have seen a new Secret Wars in the films as a potential way of bringing the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, incorporating the Fantats recasting members of the Avengers whose actors have aged out of the roles or instituting other changes to the MCU status quo.