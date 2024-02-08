Anthony Mackie is set to lead Nat Geo’s next installment of “Shark Beach.”

Following in the footsteps of fellow actor Chris Hemsworth, the new film will follow Mackie as he “uncovers the delicate dance between humans, ecosystems and the sharks that serve as keystone species for our environments,” according to the official logline.

“Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie,” which is set to launch during summer’s Sharkfest, will follow the actor in his hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana as he investigates a global phenomenon plaguing local fishing communities, and how it might be a symptom of larger environmental issues.

The one-hour documentary special will also feature Mackie coming face-to-face with the apex predator on his quest to keep peace between coastal communities and sharks amid changing environmental factors.

“Anthony Mackie absolutely blew our minds with his enthusiasm and curiosity throughout the filming of this new installment of ‘Shark Beach,’ Nat Geo Development and Production SVP Janet Han Vissering said in a statement. “We’re so honored to be able to work with him and Nutopia on a passion project that brings him back home and underscores the importance of maintaining balance with nature so that humans and animals can continue to coexist on this beautiful planet.”

“Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie” is produced in partnership with Nutopia, and was executive produced by Arif Nurmohamed, Nicola Moody and Jane Root for Nutopia, while Geoff Daniels serves as EVP of unscripted. Directed by Matt Kay, EPs for Nat Geo include Vissering, Tracy Rudolph Jackson and Tom McDonald, who serves as EVP of global factual and unscripted content.

Alongside the new installment of “Shark Beach,” Nat Geo announced the greenlight for a new docuseries titled “Pathological: Chasing a True-Crime Con Man,” which centers on French author and serial killer expert and Stéphane Bourgoin, who built a career on morbid fabricated stories.

Based on the New Yorker’s 2022 piece on Bourgoin from journalist Lauren Collins, the three-part series is bolstered by Ben Selkow’s investigation, which includes Bourgoin’s first on-the-record interview with an English-language production.

“True crime, a massive industry with a dedicated fandom and murky ethical lines, is put under the microscope in ‘Pathological,’ National Geographic seeks to expose the truth behind the lies and deceit of this fascinating story,” McDonald said. “Using new access coupled with Left/Right’s dedication to groundbreaking storytelling and the New Yorker’s reporting prowess, this is a compelling, entertaining story that we hope sparks commentary on the ethics of true crime.”

Hailing from the New Yorker Studios and Left/Right, “Pathological: Chasing a True-Crime Con Man” is directed and executive produced by Selkow. Helen Estabrook, Sarah Amos, Lexy Altman and Lauren Collins EP for the New Yorker Studios, while Banks Tarver, Ken Druckerman and Anneka Jones serve as EPs for Left/Right. McDonald, Betsy Forhan, Bengt Anderson serve as executive producers for Nat Geo.