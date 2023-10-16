Awkwafina, Angela Bassett and Jeremy Renner to Narrate Nat Geo History Shows

National Geographic announced a star-studded lineup of storytellers Monday set to narrate three upcoming blue-chip natural history shows.

Awkwafina (“The Little Mermaid,” “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens”) will narrate the National Geographic Disney+ Original “A Real Bug’s Life.” Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “The Flood,” “Good Night Oppy”) will executive produce and narrate “Queens.” Jeremy Renner (“Avengers,” “Rennervations”) will narrate “Incredible Animal Journeys.”

“The narrator’s voice is such a crucial part of what makes a Natural History series successful.

Angela, Awkwafina and Jeremy, each in their own way, bring such an enormous amount of

charisma, personality and passion to these distinctive projects,” said Tom McDonald, executive

vice president of Global Factual and Unscripted Content at National Geographic. “From Awkwafina’s wit to Jeremy’s warmth and Angela’s Shakespearean sense of drama, we feel both very excited and very proud to have such powerful storytellers guiding our audiences on these epic wildlife journeys.”

“Incredible Animal Journeys” hails from Pilmsoll Productions and follows various species in their migration paths whether they fly, swim or crawl. “A Real Bug’s Life,” also from Plimsoll Productions, is inspired by Pixar’s “A Bug’s Life” (1998). Angela Bassett’s “Queens” comes from Wildstar films and follows matriarchs and female leaders around the world.

“We are celebrating not just the majestic creatures, big and small, captured on screen, but also

the talent behind the lens who are integral to best-in-class storytelling,” said Janet Han Vissering, senior vice president of Development and Production. “The beauty of narration reflects the stunning visual cinematography that brings incredible storytelling to life.”

National Geographic announced earlier Monday the names of seven critically acclaimed photographers who will be chronicled in the new six-episode docuseries. The logline for “Photographer” reads that the series “takes us on a journey with the world’s most extraordinary visual storytellers, pairing them with today’s leading documentary filmmakers for an exhilarating and dynamic international adventure. More info in the attached release.”