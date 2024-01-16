When Apple’s Vision Pro mixed reality headset hits the market on Feb. 2, consumers will have access to their own personal home theater experience that they can simply strap to their head.

At launch, the device will offer access to award-winning Apple Originals from Apple TV+, such as “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” and “Masters of the Air,” as well as the MLS Season Pass.

It will also include more than 150 3D movies, including “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “Elemental,” “Encanto,” “Dune,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” More titles, including those available exclusively to Disney+ subscribers, will be announced at a later date.

Additionally, users can download and stream content from Disney+, ESPN, MLB, PGA Tour, Max, Discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi, Fubo, Crunchyroll, Red Bull TV, IMAX, TikTok, and MUBI, as well as watch popular online and streaming video using Safari and other browsers.

The Apple TV app’s Cinema Environment feature will enable Vision Pro users to transform any space into their personal theater and choose their favorite seat from the floor to balcony and the front, middle or back row.

In addition, developers will be able to transform the user’s space using visionOS, making viewing experiences within apps more immersive. For example, Disney+ subscribers will be able to watch TV shows and films from the Disney+ Theater, inspired by the historic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, the Scare Floor from Pixar’s “Monsters Inc.,” Marvel’s Avengers Tower overlooking downtown Manhattan and the cockpit of Luke Skywalker’s landspeeder, facing a binary sunset on the planet Tatooine from the Star Wars galaxy.

Users can rent or purchase 3D versions of eligible movies through the Apple TV app, and users who own or purchase movies with a 3D edition will be able to access that version on Apple Vision Pro at no additional cost. Several streaming apps, including Disney+, will offer 3D versions of their latest and most popular movies on Vision Pro at launch, and will debut new 3D editions alongside or shortly following standard 2D releases. Users can watch both 2D and 3D movies with Spatial Audio and in an Environment to make the experience even more immersive.

Apple Vision Pro users will also be able to experience Apple Immersive Video, 180-degree 3D 8K recordings captured with spatial audio. The collection at launch will include:

“Alicia Keys: Rehearsal Room,” which offers a rare glimpse into the Grammy winner’s creative process with this intimate rehearsal session featuring renditions of her hits “No One,” “If I Ain’t Got You,” and “You Don’t Know My Name.” Users can also access these performances as a special EP exclusively on Apple Music when it debuts.

“Adventure,” which follows pioneering athletes as they take on awe-inspiring challenges in some of the world’s most sensational locations. In the first episode, Highlining, viewers step into thin air with highliner Faith Dickey as she takes on her biggest challenge yet: a daring traverse 3,000 feet above Norway’s breathtaking fjords.

“Wild Life,” which takes viewers up close and personal with some of the most charismatic creatures on the planet to uncover what makes them unique, featuring the experts who know them best. The first episode brings viewers into the world’s largest rhinoceros sanctuary where a former police captain has dedicated her life to rescuing, raising, and rewilding these gentle giants.

“Prehistoric Planet Immersive,” an immersive film version of the Apple Original docuseries from Jon Favreau and the producers of “Planet Earth” that transports viewers into the daily lives of dinosaurs, and follows the struggles and triumphs of these majestic animals amid spectacular scenery. “Prehistoric Planet Immersive” whisks viewers along a rugged ocean coast where a pterosaur colony settles in for an afternoon nap, which proves to be anything but restful.

Apple Vision Pro, which starts at $3,499, features a pair of ultra-high-resolution micro-OLED displays that pack a combined 23 million pixels with wide color, high dynamic range, and Dolby Vision – more pixels than a 4K TV for each eye – and an R1 chip that streams images to each display every 12 milliseconds — eight times faster than the blink of an eye.

Vision Pro supports two hours of general use, up to 2.5 hours for video playback, and all-day use when the external battery is connected to power with a USB-C charging cable.

“Apple Vision Pro is the ultimate entertainment device,” Greg Joswiak, Apple SVP of worldwide marketing, said in a statement. “It’s unlike anything users have ever seen before and we can’t wait for them to experience it for themselves.”