Members of the media inspect the new Apple Vision Pro headset during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference on June 5, 2023, in Cupertino, Calif. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Forget the Headset: Apple’s Vision Pro Ushers in a New Era of Spatial Computing | PRO Insight

by | June 7, 2023 @ 1:40 PM

Tim Cook’s “next big thing” that costs $3,499 has an inherently limited market, but that’s not the point

Apple’s “next big thing” is finally here. The long-anticipated Vision Pro generated a frenzy of hype at Monday’s WWDC, most of it dwelling on the mixed-reality headset’s features and specifications. But that myopic coverage reflected the wrong mental frame for thinking about the device.

Forget VR, AR or XR. Apple CEO Tim Cook didn’t use any of those terms in his drop-the-mic presentation. Yes, the Vision Pro represents a beyond-impressive package of technology: Apple said it filed over 5,000 patents in connection with its development. But that narrow view will likely lead to disappointment and a conclusion that Apple’s market opportunity, especially with a $3,499 price tag, is limited — a niche product meant only for the few. 

Peter Csathy

Peter Csathy is a WrapPRO contributor writing about the intersection between tech and entertainment/media. He's chairman of Creative Media (https://creativemedia.biz/), a boutique media, entertainment and tech business advisory and legal services firm. His monthly “Fearless Media” newsletter (https://fearlessmedia.substack.com/) covers the future of entertainment, media and tech; and his weekly “AI & NFT Legal Update” newsletter (https://ainftlegalupdate.substack.com/) covers the AI and Web3/NFT ecosystems. You can also listen to his “Fearless Media” podcast (https://fearlessmediapodcast.buzzsprout.com/) and follow him on Twitter @pcsathy.

