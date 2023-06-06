disney apple vision pro

Disney played an example of how Apple Vision Pro users could interact with its programming. (Apple, Disney)

Is Apple’s Vision Pro a Home Theater Revolution? | Analysis

by | June 6, 2023 @ 12:44 PM

Execs bill the headset as revolutionary, but the $3,499 price tag could limit market impact

Apple recently unveiled its Vision Pro headset, a $3,499 augmented reality device. But experts are still debating if the expensive gear can redefine the home theater experience.

Alongside Apple’s reveal was news (served up by Disney CEO Bob Iger, himself) that a version of Disney+ would be available on it at launch, providing three-dimensional, immersive Disney experiences that won’t be possible elsewhere. That announcement was a key endorsement from a major media player and also helps suggest to consumers a clear use for the device: high-definition movie and TV watching anywhere, not just in a dedicated room.

Robert Carnevale

Robert has covered the technology and entertainment sectors for nearly a decade. He's written for Wired and Tom's Guide as well as served as the news editor for Windows Central. He's also the author of Earth: Game of the Year Edition and Cold War 2395, two science fiction novels that have set the bar for what he's willing to constructively contribute to the world. | Contact: robert.carnevale@thewrap.com

