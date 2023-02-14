The MSG Sphere in Las Vegas opens in fall 2023.

The MSG Sphere in Las Vegas opens in fall 2023.

There’s No Place Like Dome: The MSG Sphere Shows How IRL Can Beat VR | PRO Insight

by | February 14, 2023 @ 3:50 PM

The sheer scale and audacity of the $2.2 billion Las Vegas venue point the way to creating experiences that compete with digital

The next big thing in tech was on full display at the Super Bowl. You might have missed it if you were distracted by Rihanna or Patrick Mahomes. But MSG’s big reveal of U2 as the debut act for the $2.2 billion MSG Sphere in Las Vegas this fall was the real triumph.

This experience promises to be like no other in the world of live — IRL — entertainment. It will put socially isolating VR to shame. It was a triumph because it wasn’t about tech taking away jobs or killing our humanity. It was how tech can enhance human creative experiences and bring live, in-person experiences to even greater heights.

Become a member to read more.

Peter Csathy

Peter Csathy is a WrapPRO contributor writing about the intersection between tech and entertainment/media. He's chairman of Creative Media (https://creativemedia.biz/), a boutique media, entertainment and tech business advisory and legal services firm. His monthly “Fearless Media” newsletter (https://www.getrevue.co/profile/pcsathyweekly) covers the future of entertainment, media and tech; and his weekly “NFT Legal Update” newsletter (https://www.nftlegalupdate.com/) covers Web3 and the NFT ecosystem. You can follow him on Twitter @pcsathy.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
bella ramsey pedro pascal the last of us episode 5

‘The Last of Us’ Finally Beats ‘Wednesday’ for Most In-Demand New Show | Chart
ted-sarandos-greg-peters-netflix

Netflix’s Co-CEOs Can Use Reed Hastings’ Playbook – or Write Their Own
Moana

How Far Will ‘Moana’ Go on This Return Trip to Streaming Popularity? | Charts
Lauren London and Jonah Hill in "You People" (Netflix)

‘You People’ Perpetuates Harmful Jewish Stereotypes at a Perilous Time, Experts Say

China Box Office Continues to Balloon Amid Growing Tensions With U.S. | Charts

Hollywood’s Hottest New Trend? Movies Opening in Theaters | Chart
yellowstone-kevin-costner

Could ‘Yellowstone’ Survive Without Kevin Costner? | Charts
Radio Point

‘Podcasting Can Be a Great Development Step and Proof of Concept,’ Say Irony Point Co-Founders