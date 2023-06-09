An AI-generated illustration of Mark Zuckerberg battling Tim Cook.

An AI-generated illustration of Mark Zuckerberg battling Tim Cook. (Midjourney via Big Technology)

Where Apple’s Vision Pro Leaves Meta | PRO Insight

by | June 9, 2023 @ 1:21 PM

Mark Zuckerberg will have to overindex on openness, and hang in tightly, if he wants his big mixed reality bet to pay off

The mood within Meta was defiant this week, if a bit uneasy. After spending years screaming — howling — that mixed reality was the next great computing platform, the company watched as Apple, its chief antagonist, entered the fray with a leading device. Apple’s big push into the space was validating for Meta, a signal it wasn’t that crazy for being so bullish on the metaverse, but it instantly changed its role. 

Instead of being the only major player with a mixed reality consumer device, Meta will now settle into a position akin to Android’s on mobile. In this case, Meta started first, with plenty of developer relationships in hand. But unlike Android, it doesn’t offer an operating system to all device manufacturers, something that may have to change.

Become a member to read more.

Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz is a WrapPRO contributor. He's the founder of Big Technology, a free newsletter and podcast about Big Tech and society. He's also the author of "Always Day One: How the Tech Titans Plan to Stay on Top Forever" and a contributor at CNBC.

