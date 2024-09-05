‘Arcane’ Season 2 Trailer Promises Explosive Conclusion to the Netflix Animated Series

“Watch it all burn,” Jinx says in the trailer

Arcane
"Arcane" Season 2 (Photo Credit: Netflix)

The trailer for the second and final season of “Arcane” promises an explosive conclusion to the award-winning Netflix series.

The trailer for the final season teases the fallout from Jinx’s (Ella Purnell) attack at the end of Season 1. What comes after is clearly a war between the Piltover and the Nation of Zaun set up by Silco.

“You were right Cait, my sister is gone,” V (Hailee Steinfeld) says. “There’s only Jinx now.”

Watch the full trailer below.

The trailer is set to Ashnikko’s “Paint the Town Blue,” which is the first single from the show’s Season 2 soundtrack. Season 1’s earned praise when the show debuted back in 2021. The music plays over the two cities preparing for a war.

“Sometimes taking a leap forward means leaving a few things behind,” Ekko (Reed Shannon) says near the trailer’s end.

The show might be ending with the second season, but that’s far from the end for what the Arcane and larger “League of Legends” creators Riot have planned.

“‘Arcane’ is just the beginning of our larger storytelling journey and partnership with the wonderful animation studio that is Fortiche,” said Christian Linke during a League Dev Update back in June. “From the very beginning, since we started working on this project, we had a very specific ending in mind, which means the story of ‘Arcane’ wraps up with this second season. But ‘Arcane’ is just the first of many stories that we want to tell in Runeterra.”

The second and final season of the series debuts in November 2024.

“Arcane” stars Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, Katie Leung, Reed Shannon, Amirah Vann, Mick Wingert, Ellen Thomas, and Brett Tucker.

Blue Eye Samurai (Credit: Netflix)
Read Next
Why 'Blue Eye Samurai' Was Never Pitched as a Live Action Drama

Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant has been covering the entertainment industry since 2015. Before joining The Wrap in 2024, he spent three years as a web editor for Variety and another five at Ranker helping to grow the site’s entertainment coverage. He’s also been seen in IGN, Fandom and more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.