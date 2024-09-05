‘Arcane’ Season 2 Trailer Promises Explosive Conclusion to the Netflix Animated Series

The trailer for the second and final season of “Arcane” promises an explosive conclusion to the award-winning Netflix series.

The trailer for the final season teases the fallout from Jinx’s (Ella Purnell) attack at the end of Season 1. What comes after is clearly a war between the Piltover and the Nation of Zaun set up by Silco.

“You were right Cait, my sister is gone,” V (Hailee Steinfeld) says. “There’s only Jinx now.”

Watch the full trailer below.

The trailer is set to Ashnikko’s “Paint the Town Blue,” which is the first single from the show’s Season 2 soundtrack. Season 1’s earned praise when the show debuted back in 2021. The music plays over the two cities preparing for a war.

“Sometimes taking a leap forward means leaving a few things behind,” Ekko (Reed Shannon) says near the trailer’s end.

The show might be ending with the second season, but that’s far from the end for what the Arcane and larger “League of Legends” creators Riot have planned.

“‘Arcane’ is just the beginning of our larger storytelling journey and partnership with the wonderful animation studio that is Fortiche,” said Christian Linke during a League Dev Update back in June. “From the very beginning, since we started working on this project, we had a very specific ending in mind, which means the story of ‘Arcane’ wraps up with this second season. But ‘Arcane’ is just the first of many stories that we want to tell in Runeterra.”

The second and final season of the series debuts in November 2024.

“Arcane” stars Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, Katie Leung, Reed Shannon, Amirah Vann, Mick Wingert, Ellen Thomas, and Brett Tucker.