Hollywood Agents Are Pushing to Sell Films to Streamers Amid Theater Shutdown

by | December 2, 2020 @ 6:00 AM

With many studio films being bumped to 2021 and 2022 amid the pandemic, agents are looking for other ways to get their clients paid

While theater closures are moving blockbuster release dates to 2021 and 2022, many Hollywood agents are encouraging studios and clients to instead sell their films to the streamers, multiple insiders told TheWrap.

“Agencies are pushing to sell to streamers because they can immediately get cash and their commissions rather than wait for it,” one studio insider told TheWrap. “The agencies are in such a crappy position that they are trying to push us to sell product — you are getting a premium if you are getting paid upfront.”

Beatrice Verhoeven

