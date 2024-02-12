A cast packed with A-list actors has always been viewed by studios as a sign that a movie is headed for box office success. “Barbie” is just one recent, highly lucrative example of why that might be. But for every “Barbie,” there’s also a “Babylon,” an epic movie with an ensemble cast also led by Margot Robbie that proved to be one of 2022’s biggest box office bombs.

Apple’s big-budget new spy movie “Argylle” seems to have landed closer to the “Babylon” end of the spectrum than the “Barbie.” Directed by Matthew Vaughn, the movie stars Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Dua Lipa, Sam Rockwell, Samuel L.