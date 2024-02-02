In the world of spies, it’s hard to believe anyone is ever really who they say they are. Nonetheless, we at least have some idea when it comes to “Argylle.”
Now in theaters, the Universal Pictures film follows author Elly Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard) as she learns that everything she’s written in her spy novels has actually come to pass. Naturally, stumbling onto a real secret organization’s secrets lands her in a world of trouble.
That means there are a lot of people after her. But in this movie, some of the characters are real, some are fictional. So, we’ve sorted them out for you.
You can see the cast and characters of “Argylle” below.
Argylle (Henry Cavill) — Henry Cavill may not be the next James Bond, but he is the first Agent Argylle. He is the person Elly Conway envisions as her titular hero in her books. Fans will of course recognize Cavill best as Superman.
Elly Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard) — Elly Conway is the world-famous author behind the Argylle series in this universe. She’s played by “Jurassic World” star Bryce Dallas Howard. Non-dinosaur fans may recognize her from “The Help” or the “Twilight” franchise (she played Victoria in the second film).
Aidan Wilde (Sam Rockwell) — Aidan Wilde is the real-life spy Elly meets on a train, who informs her that everything she’s written has actually come true. Sam Rockwell brings him to life, previously acting in multiple major hits including “Iron Man 2,” “Charlie’s Angels,” “Jojo Rabbit” and more.
Bryan Cranston (Director Ritter) — Every spy needs a nemesis, and for Argylle, that is Director Ritter. He’s played by “Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston (though he’s back to his “Malcolm in the Middle”-era hair).
John Cena (Wyatt) — Just like every good spy needs a nemesis, they also need a partner. In Argylle’s case, that’s Wyatt. He’s played by pro wrestler John Cena, who most recently starred in “Barbie,” “The Suicide Squad” and the “Fast and the Furious” franchise.
Ariana DeBose (Keira) — Keira is a mysterious colleague of Wyatt and Argylle, brought to life by Ariana DeBose. Kids will recognize her voice as that of Asha, from Disney’s newest animated film “Wish.” She also starred in “West Side Story” — earning her an Oscar in 2022 — and “Hamilton.”
Dua Lipa (Lagrange) — Dua Lipa plays an apparent villain, who Argylle is sent to capture. She’s quick to his game though, luring him into a trap. Lipa is of course a major popstar, but she also starred alongside Cena as a mermaid in “Barbie.”
Catherine O’Hara (Ruth) — Who does a girl call when she’s in trouble? Her mom, of course. In this case, Catherine O’Hare plays Elly Conway’s mother. The actress is obviously best known for many roles, including “Home Alone” and “Schitt’s Creek.”
Samuel L. Jackson (Alfie) — Off the bat, it’s unclear who exactly Alfie is in this world, other than someone who knows who the real Agent Argylle is. Jackson is a legend who really needs no background given, but in case you’re unsure, he’s starred in “Pulp Fiction,” the “Kingsman” franchise, and more.
