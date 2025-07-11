Legendary Entertainment Eyes Lionsgate Studios Acquisition

Legendary Entertainment is eyeing a possible acquisition of Lionsgate Studios, TheWrap has learned.

Lionsgate, whose franchises include “The Hunger Games” and “John Wick,” split with Starz earlier this year. As it stands, the companies are potentially looking to work together on upcoming movies.

A spokesperson for both Lionsgate and Legendary declined to comment.

Lionsgate Studios, which encompasses its Motion Picture Group and the Television Studio segment as well as the company’s 20,000-plus title film and television library, began trading last year on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol LION.

Last year, Legendary grossed over $20 billion at the global box office and experienced its most profitable year to date. Together, “Dune: Part Two” and “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” earned over $1.28 billion at the global box office, with the latter becoming the highest-grossing film in the multi-billion-dollar franchise.

Since Josh Grode’s appointment as CEO in 2018, major titles from Legendary have included the Millie Bobby Brown- and Henry Cavill-led “Enola Holmes” and its sequel, and Apple TV+’s “Drops of God” and “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” which has been renewed for a second season and has multiple spinoffs ordered.

“A Minecraft Movie” starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black broke out as a smash box office hit earlier this year and grossed $955 million worldwide at the box office.

Next up, Legendary will release live-action/animation hybrid comedy “Animal Friends” starring Jason Momoa, Ryan Reynolds, Aubrey Plaza and Dan Levy on May 1, 2026. Additionally, a film adaptation of “Street Fighter” is in the works and currently casting. New James Bond director Denis Villeneuve is currently prepping to shoot “Dune 3.”

Bloomberg first reported the news.