Super Bowl weekend is known for being a slow weekend for movie theaters, which is especially bad when the box office is already in a weeks-long slump.

Universal/Apple’s “Argylle” is still No. 1 this weekend, but has fallen 62% from its already poor $17.4 million launch to lead the charts with just $6.6 million. That gives the film a 10-day total of just under $29 million in North America.



Overall weekend totals are expected to sink by 34% from last weekend to $41.4 million, according to industry estimates. That’s even lower than the $52.6 million recorded on Super Bowl weekend last year and the lowest overall weekend total the industry has seen since Dec. 9, 2022, the weekend before “Avatar: The Way of Water” was released.

The only new release this weekend is Focus Features’ horror comedy “Lisa Frankenstein,” which is aimed towards female audiences who turn out for horror films and don’t particularly care for the Super Bowl, even when Taylor Swift is involved. Released in 3,144 theaters, the Frankenstein and Lisa Frank-inspired film isn’t leaving much of an impact with an opening weekend of just $4 million after grossing $1.74 million on Friday.

“Lisa Frankenstein” has received mixed reviews from critics, with a 50% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Audience reception is somewhat better with a B on CinemaScore and an audience RT score of 77%. The good news for Focus: “Lisa Frankenstein” carried a cheap budget of around $13 million.

The box office sag has been so deep that Warner Bros.’ “Wonka” is still in the top 5 in its ninth weekend in theaters. After becoming the first movie since “Oppenheimer” to pass $200 million in domestic grosses last weekend, the warmhearted musical added $3.1 million this weekend to bring its total to $205 million in North America.