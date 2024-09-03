Atsuko Okatsuka Sets Second Stand-Up Special at Hulu

Atsuko Okatsuka is joining the likes of Jim Gaffigan, Bill Burr, Roy Wood Jr. and Ilana Glazer in the Hularious comedy brand lineup, with her second stand-up special set to premiere on the streamer and Disney+ internationally.

The special, whose title, launch date and other information will be revealed at a later date, will be filmed during Okatsuka’s newly added Los Angeles date on her 2024 Full Grown Tour produced by Live Nation, which will take place on Nov. 9 at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre.

The tour, which includes 20 stops across the U.S. and Canada, kicks off on Sept. 13, with presale tickets for the L.A. shows available starting Sept. 4 at 10 a.m. local time and general on-sale available Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. local time. Full Grown has sold out theaters worldwide with over 200 shows in more than 100 cities in 20 countries and over 100,000 tickets sold.

“As a company that pioneered cartoons, it was only a matter of time until they asked to work with me. I mean, look at me. I rock a bowl cut and wear bright colors. I am Toon Town,” Okatsuka said in a Tuesday statement. “Excited to bring good times and shenanigans to the people of the world with the Disney/Hulu family.”

Okatsuka’s first comedy special “The Intruder,” which was directed by Tig Notaro, aired on HBO back in December 2022. She won the 2023 Gracie Award for Best Special and was nominated for Best Comedian by the Wowie Awards.

In addition to her stand-up career, Okatsuka had two films debut at the Tribeca Film Festival: “All That We Love” directed by Yen Tan and “Group Therapy” directed by Neil Berkeley and produced by Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat Productions.

She also wrapped the Apple feature studio comedy “Outcome” starring Jonah Hill and Keanu Reeves. Other on-screen credits include “History of the World Part II,” “Room 104” and “The Show Next Door With Randall Park.”

Additionally, Okatsuka created the #DropChallenge with her grandmother, which has amassed more than 10 million views.