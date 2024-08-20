Ilana Glazer Sets 2nd Stand-Up Special ‘Human Magic’ at Hulu

Ilana Glazer is ready to share more of her comedy with the world, this time on Hulu.

The “Broad City” and “Babes” actress will debut “Human Magic” on Dec. 20. This will be her second stand-up special after “The Planet Is Burning” debuted on Amazon’s Prime Video in January 2020.

Glazer is now the fourth comedian tapped for Hulu’s new Hularious comedy brand, formerly known as Laughing Now, which promises one special a month. Starting in November with Jim Gaffigan, Bill Burr and Roy Wood Jr. are also set to tape upcoming specials for the streamer.

Meanwhile, “Human Magic” was taped in early May at Toronto’s Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre Centre. Jeff Tomsic directed, with Rotten Science and Starrpix producing. It will air internationally on Disney+.

“Montréal, you were fiery and just delicious. Thank you so much for making my 50th show so special. Feeling f–kin’ good & TORONTO! Two b2b shows tmrw & Friday to finish off an incredible 52-show tour,” Glazer wrote on Instagram ahead of the taping. “Wow. Can’t wait to serve you.”

“With the launch of ‘Hulu’s Laughing Now,’ we are excited to round out Hulu’s world-class comedy offering with a lineup of some of the funniest voices in stand-up comedy today,” Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, said when initially announcing the banner in May. “Our slate is a true celebration of the art of stand-up, and we plan to make this a best-in-class destination for comedic talent through partnerships with other areas of The Walt Disney Company, bringing these comedians into our family in a meaningful way.”

“Human Magic” premieres Dec. 20 on Hulu.