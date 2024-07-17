Roy Wood Jr. Sets New Stand-Up Special at Hulu

Roy Wood Jr. is teaming up with Hulu for his fourth stand-up special, which is slated to tape in early September at Washington D.C.’s Lincoln theater.

The special, which is part of the launch of the streamer’s new comedy brand, will be produced by Mainstay Entertainment and Jax Media and directed by c. craig. The project’s title and launch date will be announced at a later date.

Wood Jr. is an Emmy Award-nominated documentary producer and WGA-nominated writer who is best known for serving as a correspondent on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” from 2015 to 2023. In 2023, Wood Jr. guest hosted “The Daily Show” and headlined the White House Correspondents’ Dinner to its highest ratings since 2017.

He produced three stand-up specials for Comedy Central: 2017’s “Father Figure,” 2019’s “No One Loves You,” and 2021’s “Imperfect Messenger.” His other recent credits include Paramount Pictures’ “Fletch” remake, “Confess, Fletch” (2022), and guest appearances on “Only Murders in the Building,” “Better Call Saul” and “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”

Roy Wood Jr. will next appear alongside Keanu Reeves and Jonah Hill in the upcoming comedy “Outcome” and recently partnered with Crown Publishing to pen a memoir, “The Man of Many Fathers,” which will be released in 2025.

Hulu’s comedy brand will launch in November with a special from Jim Gaffigan. The service also announced a forthcoming special from Bill Burr.

As part of the new initiative, Hulu will also launch a curated collection of licensed stand-up specials ranging from iconic comedy specials to recent releases from 800 Pound Gorilla and Comedy Dynamics, among others.

Additional comics will be announced at a future date with launch dates for those specials and other information to follow.