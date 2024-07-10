Bill Burr Moves From Netflix to Hulu With New Stand-Up Special

Bill Burr is moving from Netflix to Hulu for his next comedy special.

The “Old Dads” director and star will debut his eighth stand-up special, which was taped in late June at the Moore Theatre in Seattle, on Hulu and on Disney+ outside of the U.S. The special’s title and launch date is forthcoming.

Burr joins Jim Gaffigan as the first comedians participating in Hulu’s new comedy brand, titled Hulu’s Laughing Now. As a part of the new banner, which was announced in May, the streamer is set to debut a new comedy special every month, promising 12 per year.

Gaffigan’s special, titled “The Skinny,” will launch on Nov. 22, kicking off the monthly stand-up shows. Additional comedians and specials will be announced at a later date.

In addition to the monthly offerings, Hulu will debut a collection of licensed stand-up specials, which is promised to include both iconic comedy favorites and recent releases from 800 Pound Gorilla and Comedy Dynamics, among others.

Burr has released several comedy specials over the past decade with Netflix, including his 2012 special, “You People Are All the Same,” 2014’s “I’m Sorry You Feel That Way,” 2017’s “Walk Your Way Out,” 2019’s “Paper Tiger” and 2022’s “Live at Red Rocks.”

Burr’s “Old Dads,” which he directed, co-wrote and stars in, debuted on Netflix as the streamer’s No. 1 most-watched film globally for two consecutive weeks with over 40 million views in October 2023. He can also be seen in Netflix’s “Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story,” “Leo,” Pete Davidson’s “The King of Staten Island,” “The Mandalorian,” “Reservation Dogs” and “Breaking Bad.”

In 2022, he made history as the first comedian to perform at Fenway Park, and in 2023, he became the first comedian to perform at the 5,000-seat ancient Roman amphitheater.