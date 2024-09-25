Aubrey Plaza Watched ‘a Lot of Fox News’ to Prepare for Her Role as a Corrupt Journalist in ‘Megalopolis’ | Video

Aubrey Plaza stars as a corrupt journalist in Francis Ford Coppola’s newest film, and according to the actress, she watched “a lot” of Fox News in order to prepare and get in the headspace for the character.

The suggestion started as a joke on Tuesday night’s episode of “The Daily Show,” where Plaza was a guest. In discussing the film and setting up Plaza’s character, host Desi Lydic wondered “how much Tucker Carlson footage did you have to watch” in order to channel a morally corrupt journalist.

And though Plaza didn’t call out anyone by name, the actress laughed and conceded that she did use Carlson’s former network as inspiration.

“I mean I actually, in all seriousness, I did watch a lot of Fox News,” Plaza replied. “To study, yeah. To research my role as a corrupt journalist. I did!”

To that, Lydic wondered just how high Plaza’s therapy bills are as a result.

“High,” Plaza deadpanned. “Very high, yeah.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, the “Agatha All Along” star noted that Coppola called her by her character name — Wow Platinum — on set, and still does even now, which helped her slip into the character.

“Just start spreading conspiracy theories, just like that Megyn Kelly out there,” Lydic joked.

You can watch the full interview from “The Daily Show” in the video above.

“Megalopolis” hits theaters on Friday, September 27.