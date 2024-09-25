Aubrey Plaza Watched ‘a Lot of Fox News’ to Prepare for Her Role as a Corrupt Journalist in ‘Megalopolis’ | Video

The actress jokes on “The Daily Show” that her therapy bills are now “very high”

Aubrey Plaza stars as a corrupt journalist in Francis Ford Coppola’s newest film, and according to the actress, she watched “a lot” of Fox News in order to prepare and get in the headspace for the character.

The suggestion started as a joke on Tuesday night’s episode of “The Daily Show,” where Plaza was a guest. In discussing the film and setting up Plaza’s character, host Desi Lydic wondered “how much Tucker Carlson footage did you have to watch” in order to channel a morally corrupt journalist.

And though Plaza didn’t call out anyone by name, the actress laughed and conceded that she did use Carlson’s former network as inspiration.

“I mean I actually, in all seriousness, I did watch a lot of Fox News,” Plaza replied. “To study, yeah. To research my role as a corrupt journalist. I did!”

To that, Lydic wondered just how high Plaza’s therapy bills are as a result.

Bisan Atef Owda (Credit: "It’s Bisan from Gaza and I’m Still Alive," via Peabody Awards)
Read Next
Palestinian Journalist Bisan Owda Wins News Emmy After Campaign to Get Nomination Rescinded

“High,” Plaza deadpanned. “Very high, yeah.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, the “Agatha All Along” star noted that Coppola called her by her character name — Wow Platinum — on set, and still does even now, which helped her slip into the character.

“Just start spreading conspiracy theories, just like that Megyn Kelly out there,” Lydic joked.

You can watch the full interview from “The Daily Show” in the video above.

“Megalopolis” hits theaters on Friday, September 27.

Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks during an event at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on September 20, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia
Read Next
Kamala Harris Tells MSNBC Working at McDonald's 'Was Not a Small Job': 'I Did the Fries' | Video

Andi Ortiz

Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. Prior to joining TheWrap, Andi was an on-air radio personality and…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.