Audacy’s David Field Steps Down as CEO and President

Audacy CEO and president David Field is stepping down, the broadcasting giant announced on Wednesday morning. Field, who has been the company’s chief executive since 2002 — when it was still named Entercom — will also exit Audacy’s Board of Directors.

Moving forward, Field will serve in a new role as “Special Advisor” to both the CEO and the Board. Kelli Turner, who is a current member of Audacy’s Board, will serve as interim CEO and president.

“Since I joined Audacy, then Entercom, we have grown from $10 million in revenues with 10 niche radio stations into a $1.2 billion, multi-platform audio leader with one of the country’s two scaled radio broadcast groups, one of the largest podcast networks and the unrivaled top position in sports audio,” Field said in a statement.

He further noted that Audacy “recently completed a very successful 2024,” which made him believe “now is the optimal time to pass the baton to new leadership.” Audacy — the second biggest company in American radio, behind iHeartMedia — filed for bankruptcy protection in early 2024.

Field added: “I am deeply proud of our extraordinary team and everything we have accomplished for our listeners, customers, partners and communities. The company is in great hands, and I look forward to seeing the next chapter of Audacy’s success.”

Notably, during Field’s time in charge, Entercom acquired CBS Radio for $2.4 billion in 2017, and later rebranded to Audacy in 2021. Audacy has more than 230 stations nationwide. Field’s exit on Wednesday puts an end to his family’s long run at the helm; David Field’s father, Joseph Field, founded Entercom in 1968.

Turner, Field’s replacement, was most recently the managing director and chief financial officer of Sun Capital Partners, a private investment firm. She has also served on the boards of several advertising and music technology companies, including Downtown Music Holdings and DoubleVerify.