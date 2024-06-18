Martin Scorsese’s film “The Departed” is beloved by most, but it wasn’t beloved by Ayo Edebiri’s father when the team came asking if they could use her childhood home to film in for a few days. According to “The Bear” actress, her dad promptly turned the filming crew away.

Appearing on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Monday night, in support of her new film “Inside Out 2” and the upcoming season of “The Bear,” the actress revealed that, when she was about 10 years old, the crew of “The Departed” came location scouting.

“There was like a knock on our door one day, and me and my dad were heading out to piano lessons,” Edebiri recalled. “And it was somebody, and they were like ‘Hey, we’re about to film this Martin Scorsese movie, how would you feel about letting us use your house?’”

Apparently, Edebiri’s dad simply laughed at the idea, assuming the film crew was trying to “get the deed to my house.”

“You see a working immigrant man with a house, and you want to steal the house?” Edebiri recalled her father saying. “You want to come inside the house, take my keys, take the deed and take my family? Nice try.”

Of course, the film crew explained that that was not at all the intent, and that the family would be paid, which apparently Papa Edebiri interpreted as legal protection in court, so they could claim that they paid for the deed.

“They were like, ‘Literally, no. If you wait like 30 minutes, Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese will come,’” Edebiri continued. “And my dad’s like ‘Yeah, and we’ll have a Black president, nice try!’ And he left, and I went to piano lessons. And then they use a house in our neighborhood, and I don’t play piano anymore, so…”

You can watch Ayo Edebiri’s full appearance on “Late Night” in the video above.