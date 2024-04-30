You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“Baby Reindeer” once again topped Netflix’s Top 10 list of most-watched English-language TV shows. The word-of-mouth hit has secured 22 million views during its second week at the No. 1 spot.

This is a jump from the 13 million views the series saw the week April 15-21, when it first topped the television list. The fact that it’s continuing to dominate the list and has brought in even more views during its third week of eligibility proves that people are still tuning in to watch the Netflix original. Richard Gadd’s breakout miniseries is based on the creator’s own experience of being stalked and sexually assaulted in his 20s.

Netflix’s English-language TV list was by far the most watched thanks to “Baby Reindeer.” It was then followed by Steve Yockey’s (“The Flight Attendant”) new supernatural thriller, “Dead Boy Detectives,” which took second place with 3.1 million views. “Unlocked: A Jail Experiment” spent a third week on the list, garnering 2.5 million views. Finally, Season 2 of the kid’s show “CoComelon Lane” and Season 1 of “The Gentlemen” took fourth and fifth places, respectively, both securing 2.3 million views. This week will mark eighth consecutive week on the list for “The Gentlemen.”

Another Netflix original, “3 Body Problem,” also stayed strong on the list. In its sixth week, the sci-fi series gained 2.2 million views. Three songs from its soundtrack, including Lana Del Rey’s “Video Games,” also charted on Billboard’s Top TV Songs chart.

The second most-watched list of the week was the English-language film list, which was largely thanks to three films: the second “Rebel Moon,” “Anyone But You” and “Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp.”

Zack Snyder’s sequel, “Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver,” was the most-watched movie on Netflix this past week, garnering 18.8 million views. It was followed in second place by the Sydney Sweeney and Glenn Powell comedy “Anybody But You,” which saw 10.6 million views during its first week on Netflix. The live-action “Woody Woodpecker” movie then followed in third place with with 9.2 million views.

The second installment of “Rebel Moon” led to a bump for the first movie. “Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire” came in fourth place with 6 million views. It was then followed by the true crime documentary “What Jennifer Did” in fifth place with 5.2 million views.

True crime also led to big numbers for the non-English television list. The Spanish limited series inspired by real life, “The Asunta Case,” debuted in the No. 1 spot, bringing in 5.4 million views. It was then followed by the South Korean limited series “Queen of Tears” (4.1 million views), the Italian period drama “Brigands: The Quest for Gold” (2.7 million views), the Swedish Nordic noir “Deliver Me” (2.6 million views) and theFrench limited series “Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect” in fifth place (2.4 million views).

Last but certainly not least was Netflix’s list of non-English films, which was topped by the Japanese action-comedy “City Hunter.” The movie debuted in the No. 1 spot and brought in 5.3 million views.

“City Hunter” was then followed by the Spanish romantic comedy “Love, Divided” in second place (3.8 million views), the Indian Hindi-language political action thriller “Article 370” in third place (3.7 million views), the Italian romantic drama “The Tearsmith” in fourth place (3.1 million views) and the Indian Hindi-language comedy-drama “Laapataa Ladies” in fifth place (2.2 million views).