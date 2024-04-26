Netflix’s ‘Physical: 100’ Season 3 Could Be a Blueprint to Supercharge Global Streaming Value | Charts

The first season of the hit competition reality survival series peaked at 14 times average global series demand. The second season has soared even higher.

"Physical 100" (Netflix)

“Physical: 100” is a Korean competition reality survival show available on Netflix.  The show pits 100 competitors with different physiques and training styles against each other in an elimination-style competition. Multiple comparisons have been made to “Squid Game,” another show that delivered enormous value to Netflix

An analysis using Parrot Analytics’ content valuation system reveals the value of “Physical: 100” to Netflix, the aspects driving its underlying revenue contribution, and how plans for a third season could supercharge the global impact of future seasons.

When the first season premiered in January 2023, it had about twice the average series demand globally in its first few weeks before really taking off as global audiences discovered it.

Christofer Hamilton is an industry insights manager at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit their website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

