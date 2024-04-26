“Physical: 100” is a Korean competition reality survival show available on Netflix. The show pits 100 competitors with different physiques and training styles against each other in an elimination-style competition. Multiple comparisons have been made to “Squid Game,” another show that delivered enormous value to Netflix.

An analysis using Parrot Analytics’ content valuation system reveals the value of “Physical: 100” to Netflix, the aspects driving its underlying revenue contribution, and how plans for a third season could supercharge the global impact of future seasons.

When the first season premiered in January 2023, it had about twice the average series demand globally in its first few weeks before really taking off as global audiences discovered it.