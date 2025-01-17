Where to Watch Cameron Diaz’s Big Comeback ‘Back in Action’: Is It Streaming?

It’s been more than a decade since Cameron Diaz last appeared in a film or TV show, with her last role coming in 2014’s “Annie” remake. But now she’s back in “Back in Action,” ironically with her “Annie” co-star Jamie Foxx.

Well, OK, it’s not really irony. Foxx is the one who called her up and convinced her to return, according to the actress. In addition to starring, Foxx is also an executive producer on the new film, now streaming. And she just couldn’t say no to him.

So, here’s what you need to know.

When does “Back in Action” come out?

“Back in Action” officially released on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025.

Is it streaming or in theaters?

Diaz is of course a legendary movie star, and has had no shortage of theatrical releases in her career. But in this case, “Back in Action” went straight to streaming. You can watch it on Netflix now.

What is it about?

“Back in Action” is about two CIA spies, Emily (Diaz) and Matt (Foxx), who find out during a mission that they’re having a baby. When the mission goes sideways, the duo opts to fake their deaths, so they can go off the grid and raise their family in a normal, civilian life.

But when they unintentionally reveal themselves by going viral, they’re forced to go on the run from their enemies and clue their kids in on what their real lives used to look like. We won’t give you any spoilers here.

Who stars in the movie?

In addition to Diaz and Foxx, “Back in Action” sees Glenn Close, Jamie Demetriou, Andrew Scott and more.

Watch the trailer